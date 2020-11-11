Christina Anstead Files for Joint Legal and Physical Custody of Son Hudson With Ant Anstead

✖

Christina Anstead is seeking joint legal and physical custody of 1-year-old son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead as the two move forward with their divorce, PEOPLE reported Wednesday. The Flip or Flop star, 37, officially filed for divorce from the Wheeler Dealers host, 41, last week after less than two years of marriage, having first announced their split in September.

Neither Anstead is requesting spousal support, and Christina listed the reason for their divorce as "irreconcilable differences." Hudson is the couple's only child together, although the Christina on the Coast star is also mom to son Brayden, 5, and daughter Taylor, 10, with ex-husband and HGTV co-starTarek El Moussa, and Ant is dad to daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Louise Herbert.

Christina and Ant first got together in October 2017 and wed in a backyard wedding in December 2018. On September 18 of this year, Christina announced that her marriage was over. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she wrote on Instagram. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Following her announcement, a source told PEOPLE that Christina and Ant had been "having conflicts" since welcoming Hudson. They claimed Christina was very "lonely and unhappy" with her personal life, struggling to "balance everything." While Christina was devastated to be going through a second divorce, they said she was managing to move forward in good spirits.

Just days after filing for divorce, Christina announced that Flip or Flop had been renewed for a 10th season, admitting it "feels weird" to celebrate during a difficult personal time. "My goal was always a decade of tv. It’s a big accomplishment in this industry and something [Tarek El Moussa and I are both proud of," she wrote on Instagram. "It has been one hell of a ride. I love the fact that [Taylor and Brayden] will get to look back at this journey and watch themselves grow up."

El Moussa has also moved on since the divorce from his co-star, getting engaged to fiancée Heather Rae Young in July. The two have yet to announce a wedding date, but just moved into their first home together in Newport Beach, which El Moussa gushed was part of the "dream" life he was continuing to build with the Selling Sunset star by his side.