Christina Haack Cuddles up to 'Hunky' New Boyfriend Joshua Hall on Disneyland Date

✖

Christina Haack stopped by the Happiest Place on Earth earlier this week with her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall. The quick Disneyland fix came a week after an on-set dispute with her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa while filming Flip or Flop. Although the former couple divorced in 2018, they have continued to work together professionally on their long-running HGTV series.

On Thursday, Haack, 38, shared a photo of the couple posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle, which was recently renovated. Haack had her arms around Hall's waist, while the Austin-based realtor wore a Texas Longhorns baseball cap. "Hunky Disneyland Date," Haack captioned the picture, adding a heart emoji, reports PEOPLE.

Christina Haack Shares Romantic Pic of Her 'Disneyland Date' with 'Hunky' Boyfriend Joshua Hall https://t.co/2K5Y4vGGhC — People (@people) July 30, 2021

News that Hall and Haack were dating surfaced after Haack finalized her divorce from her second husband, U.K. host Ant Anstead, last month. On Sunday, Hall joined Haack and her three children for a beach day, with Haack posting photos from the fun day in the sun. Haack shares two children with El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. Anstead and Haack are parents to son Hudson, 22 months.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source told PEOPLE of Haack's relationship with Hall in early July. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise." Another source told Us Weekly that Haack and Hall met a few years ago during a real estate conference when she was still with Anstead.

Haack later revealed that she and Hall have been dating for months when she defended the relationship in a July 8 Instagram post. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she wrote. "We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it."

Haack's Disneyland trip came after Flip or Flop made headlines for a behind-the-scenes incident. El Moussa reportedly went on a "verbal tirade" directed at Haack, and he allegedly told Haack that his fiancee, Heather Rae Young, is "hotter and richer." Sources told TMZ El Moussa told Haack that the "World knows you're crazy." El Moussa was reportedly not happy with Haack for writing about smoking Bufo toad venom while on vacation with Hall.

"They did get into a disagreement. Tarek lashed out and he's super remorseful," an insider told PEOPLE on July 22. "They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of co-parenting, they're not friends."