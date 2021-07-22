Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa Reportedly 'Turbulent' on Set Long Before Explosive Fight: 'Can't Stand Each Other'

✖

The relationship between Flip or Flop hosts Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa has reportedly been pretty "turbulent" behind the scenes of the HGTV show. An insider reveals to Intouch that the couple "pretends they’re friendly exes for the cameras," but in reality they “can’t stand each other." They added “it’s really beginning to show" on the set, following their recent blow up while working on the renovation series together.

“They argue behind the scenes in front of the HGTV crew, who are walking on eggshells around them and feel they’re being pushed to take sides,” the source went on, sharing that it’s “beyond awkward” for the cast and crew on the set. The exes seemed amicable prior to the recent reports, even accepting their former spouse's new partners. However, TMZ reports the duo's recent blow up somehow involved Tarek's new fiancé Heather Rae Young. The outlet reports El Moussa went off on his ex-wife, telling her that Heather is “hotter and richer” than her and called her a “crazy” and a “washed-up loser."

“If Tarek had it his way, Heather would replace Christina on Flip or Flop, but he’s not stupid,” the insider further told Intouch. “He is fully aware that she’s the driving force behind the show.” It was previously reported that the couple's tense behavior stemmed from Christina's recent confession of smoking bufo toad venom as part of her self-care and wellness journey on Instagram. "[Tarek and Christina] share children, a workplace. Things are going to bubble over," the insider told ET of their relationship. They go on to add that El Moussa is "concerned" about Haack as well as for the safety of their two children Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. "She will always be the mother of his kids."

Haack has started a new relationship with Joshua Hall following her split from Ant Anstead. “We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other, and I’ve loved every second of it,” she previously wrote about her new relationship. “I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.”