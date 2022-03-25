‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst’s Quick Thinking Saved Lives During Immunity Challenge in Latest Episode

Jeff Probst has seen so many Survivor challenges in over two decades as the host that he knows when one is going wrong. During the March 23 episode, Probst snapped into action to stop an immunity challenge for safety concerns before it was finished for the first time in the show’s history. The tribes were competing in a “Spiral Architect” challenge when Probst could tell the contestants were in danger.

The challenge had the contestants of each tribe pulling a ladder along the ocean floor to the beach, where they would then use it to grab a key. They then used the key to enter a second challenge where they tossed sandbags up a pole that had plays extending from it. The players had to get as many sandbags upon those plates as they could.

Unfortunately for Survivor, the ocean waves did not care about the game. They kept coming in, swelling to the point the water was coming over some players’ heads as they tried to drag their ladders. Neither tribe still in the water could get anywhere with the water moving as it was. Probst stopped the action and told everyone to just get back to the beach.

“All right, both tribes, drag your ladders in. Come in!” Probest said, notes Primetimer. “Due to no lack of effort on your part, this is not getting any easier. We’re gonna retrieve your keys and give them to you, and we’ll continue the challenge from here. Sound fair? Never done this in the history of Survivor.”

Once both tribes got back to the beach, they completed the sandbag toss part without any issues. Drea Wheeler helped get Tribe Ika the victory in the challenge. Jenny Kim was eliminated at the end of the episode.

This was not the first time Probst stopped a challenge though, as Decider notes. Back in 2014, Probst accused players of rigging a reward challenge. “I am always thinking like the audience and within about ten seconds I was completely bored watching them ‘talk it out,’” Probst told Entertainment Weekly. “My brain did a fast-forward and I realized we are going to sit here for 15 minutes and smash skulls that have absolutely no bearing on the outcome because they are deciding it right now. So I honestly didn’t even think twice, I just listened to my screaming gut and called it off.”

Survivor is now in its 42nd season, and Probst has been hosting since the show launched. This is the 10th consecutive season filmed in Fiji. Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

Earlier this month, CBS renewed Survivor for the 43rd season. The eye network also renewed The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails, and Secret Celebrity Renovation for the 2022-2023 TV season. CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, and Young Sheldon will all be back too.