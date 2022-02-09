‘Survivor’ Season 42 Cast Officially Revealed

Survivor is officially coming back to your TV screen soon. The 42nd season of Survivor will premiere on Wednesday, March 9 on CBS. That means that there’s a new crop of folks who will be competing for the title of sole Survivor. Who’s on the Season 42 cast?

18 castaways are set to compete in the next season of the reality competition series. Just like in seasons past, the cast features individuals from all across the country and from various backgrounds. The group includes doctors, students, and a couple of stay-at-home parents. Fans will get to see how this unique group of castaways all tackle the challenge when Survivor premieres with a two-hour-long episode on March 9.

Who has what it takes to make a name for themselves on Survivor? Check out the group of castaways below.

Zach

Zach Wurtenberger is a 22-year-old student. He currently lives in St. Louis, Missouri.

Chanelle

Chanelle Howard is originally from Hamden, Connecticut. The 29-year-old works as an executive recruiter.

Daniel

Daniel Strunk is 30 years old. The New Haven resident is a law clerk.

Hai

Hai Giang currently resides in New Orleans. The 29-year-old works as a data scientist.

Lydia

Lydia Meredith currently resides in Santa Monica, California, where she works as a waitress. She is 22 years old.

Jenny

Jenny Kim was born and raised in Brooklyn, where she currently lives. The 43-year-old is a creative director.

Omar

Omar Zaheer is a veterinarian. The 31-year-old is from Ontario, Canada.

Maryanne

Maryanne Oketch is a seminary student. The 24-year-old is also from Ontario.

Marya

Marya Shannon is a stay-at-home mom. The 47-year-old currently lives in Noblesville, Indiana.

Mike

Mike Turner is a retired firefighter. He calls Hoboken, New Jersey home.

Jackson

Jackson Fox works is a healthcare worker from Houston. He’s 48 years old.

Lindsay

Lindsay Dolashewich is from New Jersey. The 31-year-old is a dietitian.

Jonathan

Jonathan Young is 29 years old. The Alabaman is a beach service co-owner.

Swati

Swati Goel is one of the youngest members of the cast at 19 years old. The Palo Alto resident is an Ivy League student.

Tori

Tori Meehan is a 25-year-old therapist. She lives in Rogers, Arkansas.

Drea

Drea Wheeler is 35 years old and is originally from San Antonio, Texas. She’s a fitness consultant.

Rocksroy

Rocksroy Bailey is 44 years old. He currently lives in Las Vegas, where he spends his time as a stay-at-home dad.

Romeo

Romeo Escobar is a pageant coach from Norwalk, California. He is 37 years old.