Reality

‘Survivor’ Star Slams Exit From Series After Unexpected Twist: ‘Stupidest S— Ever’

By

survivor-20108843.jpg

Season 41 of Survivor has been a whirlwind, and the latest contestant to be voted off is making her frustration known. Sydney Segal, a 26-year-old law student, was voted out in a controversial move on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and she opened up to Us Weekly to discuss being “unfortunate collateral.”

“The only way they could’ve gotten me out was with, like, 15 advantages and a twist, that’s like the stupidest s— ever,” Segal said. “So yeah, that’s sick. I wasn’t outwitted, outlasted, outplayed. I was out f—ing lucked.” Fellow contestant Erika Casupanan broke an hourglass in a controversial move that saved herself but got Segal voted off, but Segal claims that she feels “no hard feelings.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just think the whole point of the advantage was to get out a strong player because that challenge was meant to be won by strong players. And then that twist was meant to get a strong player out, and congrats, CBS, it worked,” Segal quipped. “And now your ratings are gonna f—ing plummet because your big personality is gone.”

Survivor has been doing things a bit differently for Season 41 with a little help from host and executive producer Jeff Probst. For this season, Probst has been addressing the audience directly as the action takes place in order to offer them even more insight into the game. Additionally, there has been a “game within the game” in which fans can spot hidden puzzles in the episode to solve them.

“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of Survivor,” Probst said about the season before it began. “Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of Survivor!” Survivor airs on CBS Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts

  • ‘The Challenge’: Jessica Shares the Real Story Behind Her Elimination on ‘Battle for a New Champion’
    Reality

    ‘The Challenge’: Jessica Shares the Real Story Behind Her Elimination on ‘Battle for a New Champion’

  • ‘The Challenge USA’: Michele Shares Where She Stands With ‘Survivor’ Alliance After Intense Season (Exclusive)
    Michele Fitzgerald will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their life this summer on THE CHALLENGE: USA. Season 2 kicks off with a two-part premiere Thursday, Aug. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), and part two airs Sunday, Aug. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Following the premiere on the CBS Television Network, the second season of MTV's hit reality global franchise will air twice a week on Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sundays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) for the first three weeks. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 31, THE CHALLENGE: USA will air Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). T.J. Lavin returns as host. Photo by Aaron Smith, courtesy of Paramount ©2023 Paramount, All Rights Reserved.
    Reality

    ‘The Challenge USA’: Michele Shares Where She Stands With ‘Survivor’ Alliance After Intense Season (Exclusive)

  • ‘The Challenge USA’: Dusty Harris Shares His ‘Biggest Regret’ From the Season (Exclusive)
    Dusty Harris will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their life this summer on THE CHALLENGE: USA. Season 2 kicks off with a two-part premiere Thursday, Aug. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), and part two airs Sunday, Aug. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Following the premiere on the CBS Television Network, the second season of MTV's hit reality global franchise will air twice a week on Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sundays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) for the first three weeks. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 31, THE CHALLENGE: USA will air Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). T.J. Lavin returns as host. Photo by Aaron Smith, courtesy of Paramount ©2023 Paramount, All Rights Reserved.
    Reality

    ‘The Challenge USA’: Dusty Harris Shares His ‘Biggest Regret’ From the Season (Exclusive)

  • ‘Big Brother 25’ Premiere Debuts Shocking Survivor Twist | BB25, Episode 1 Recap
    Reality

    ‘Big Brother 25’ Premiere Debuts Shocking Survivor Twist | BB25, Episode 1 Recap