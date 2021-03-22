'Survivor' Season 41 Starts Production in Fiji After Yearlong Delay

✖

Survivor Season 41 is finally beginning production after countless COVID-19 delays over the past year. Host and executive producer Jeff Probst announced Monday that the crew would be heading back to Fiji a year after they had originally planned to begin shooting the new season and had established coronavirus safety procedures to keep everyone safe.

“Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot Season 41. We have all of our COVID protocols in place so that everybody in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe and of course our players will be safe," he said in a video shared on his social media. Probst continued with just how excited he was to begin shooting again after the only season to air in 2020 was affected by the global pandemic, forcing the finale reunion to shoot virtually.

"I can’t remember a time when I’ve been this pumped to shoot Survivor," Probst continued. "The past year has reminded me and I hope it’s reminded you that you got to live your life like it’s one big great adventure and Survivor fulfills that so I am thrilled to say I will see you on the island for Survivor 41. Let’s do it!"

Needless to say, Survivor fans were over the moon to learn the CBS reality show was making its return. "AHHH THIS IS AMAZING!" one person commented, as another wrote, "I FEEL ALIVE ONCE MORE!" A third fan added, "So happy to hear this I need my Survivor and safety for all!" while a different viewer commented, "The best news I’ve heard all day!!! I’m so excited!!!"

Survivor has been one of the most complicated shows to get up and running amid the coronavirus pandemic due to the international dealings required in production, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline last May. Season 41 of the competition show was originally postponed on the day in March 2020 that the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, and while the team initially planned to resume production in May 2020 in order to facilitate a fall premiere, the pandemic challenges continued to push things back. Survivor was removed from the fall CBS schedule in July, when CBS moved S.W.A.T. from a midseason premiere to replace it with the upcoming season of The Amazing Race, which had already been filmed.