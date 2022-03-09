‘Survivor’ and 3 Other Hits Shows Renewed at CBS

Survivor, The Amazing Race, and two more reality shows have joined CBS’ 2022-2023 schedule after they were renewed. The news came just before Survivor‘s upcoming 42nd season debuts Wednesday night on the eye network. The other shows renewed are Tough as Nails and Secret Celebrity Renovation.

Survivor has been a mainstay of the CBS schedule since it debuted in May 2000. It returns for a 42nd season with a two-hour episode Wednesday night, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Jeff Probst is back as host, and the new season was filmed in Fiji. The previous season averaged 7.59 million viewers and is the most-streamed CBS reality series on Paramount+. There’s no reason to expect Survivor to slow down in its third decade on television.

The Amazing Race will be back for a 34th season next year after Season 33 wrapped earlier this month. The season averaged 5.42 million viewers and viewership skyrocketed 93% on Paramount+ compared to the previous season. Phil Keoghan will be back to host. Internet personalities Kim and Penn Holderness won Season 33.

The next two shows renewed are much younger than Survivor or The Amazing Race. Tough as Nails, also hosted by Keoghan, features contestants competing to complete jobs to prove their toughness. The show debuted in 2020 and was such a big hit that two seasons aired in 2021. The third season wrapped in December and averaged 3.57 million viewers.

Secret Celebrity Renovation averaged 2.72 million viewers during its first season, and that was enough to score a second. In Season 2, Rob Mariano (Survivor) will join the design team with Sabrina Soto (Design Star). Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner hosts the show, which sees celebrities go back to their hometowns to surprise someone important in their lives with a home renovation. The first season’s celebrity guests included Boomer Esiason, Wayne Brady, Eve, Chris Paul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Anthony Ramos, and Paula Abdul.

CBS has already renewed several scripted shows for next season. CSI: Vegas and Ghosts will both return for second seasons in the fall. The Neighborhood was picked up for a fifth season, while Bob Hearts Abishola earned its fourth. Young Sheldon, the Big Bang Theory prequel featuring Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper, was renewed for its fifth, sixth and seventh seasons back in March 2021.