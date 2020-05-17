Sofia Richie Rumored to Have Broken up With Scott Disick and Moved on With Mystery Man

✖

Model Sofia Richie was seen hiking with friends on Thursday, following the revelations that boyfriend Scott Disick briefly sought treatment at a Colorado rehab facility. The 21-year-old daughter of singer Lionel Richie has been seen with a male friend multiple times this past week, which inspired rumors they are dating. However, multiple sources have said Richie has been "very supportive" of Disick in his time of need.

Multiple photos of Richie spending time with friends in Los Angeles recently have surfaced, showing Richie wearing a mask and gloves to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Richie has been living in a Malibu mansion recently, and was seen at a beach owned by a mystery man for the past few days. Unidentified sources told TMZ "people seem to think" Richie is now dating the man. She and Disick, 36, have been dating for three years.

Despite this rumor, a source told PEOPLE on May 6 that Richie is "very supportive" of Disick. "They reunited at Scott's house after he returned to L.A. on Monday," the source said at the time. "Sofia still lives with him. Scott is very happy to have Sofia by his side." Another insider told E! News Friday that Richie is "supporting him at home" and has "been with him along the way."

On May 4, a leaked photo of Disick at All Points North Lodge in Colorado surfaced in The Daily Mail. Sources told the outlet Disick was being treated after he used alcohol and cocaine during the coronavirus lockdown. His attorney, Marty Singer, later confirmed Disick was seeking treatment, but not for drug and alcohol abuse. Disick is still struggling with the loss of his parents, who died within months of each other in late 2013 and early 2014.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," Singer said in a statement. As a result of the leaked photo, Disick withdrew from the facility and is now determining what to do next.

Disick "hasn't figured out his next rehab move," a source told E! News Friday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who shares three young children with Kardashian, is considering going to a different rehab facility but is waiting for the "dust to settle" before finding a new place. "Scott is still very upset and angry at what happened," the insider explained. "He is trying to stay low key and isn't leaving the house much."

Other insiders told PEOPLE and Us Weekly it was Richie and Kardashian who suggested he go to rehab in the first place. "He knew he was spiraling out of control and wanted to get help. He wants to be the best dad possible," the source told PEOPLE. They also added that Kardashian and Richie "encouraged him to get help."