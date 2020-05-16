Scott Disick Reportedly 'Figuring out' Options After Brief Rehab Stay

✖

Reality TV star Scott Disick is reportedly "figuring out" his options after a brief rehab stay. The father of Kourtney Kardashian's three children checked into a facility in Edwards, Colorado earlier this month, but the stay was cut short after a photo of him leaked. The 36-year-old's attorney, Marty Singer, confirmed Disick was briefly in rehab, but denied he was seeking treatment for drug addiction.

Disick "hasn't figured out his next rehab move," a source told E! News, adding that he is considering checking into a different facility. He "wants the dust to settle" after the incident in Colorado. He is "figuring out his options as discreetly as possible" to avoid what happened earlier this month. "Scott is still very upset and angry at what happened. He is trying to stay low key and isn't leaving the house much," the insider said.

Girlfriend Sofia Ritchie is "supporting him at home" and has "been with him along the way." Kardashian has also been supportive, as are other members of the Kardashian family. Kardashian and Disick were together for almost a decade and are parents to Mason, 10; Penelope, 7; and Reign, 5. A source previously told Us Weekly Kardashian was the one who "encouraged" Disick to enter rehab in the first place.

On May 4, The Daily Mail published a leaked photo of Disick at All Points North (APN) Lodge and claimed he was using alcohol and cocaine during the coronavirus lockdown. The outlet also reported Disick still struggles with the loss of his parents, who died within months of each other in 2013 and 2014. Singer issued a statement to TMZ, confirming Disick went back to rehab, but said it was not due to a relapse.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," Singer said. Disick previously sought treatment for drug and alcohol addiction in 2015 and 2017.

Following the photo leak, APN President and CEO Noah Nordheimer issued a statement, saying the facility has a strict policy "to not publicly disclose patient-specific information, including whether or not a particular client is or was being treated at our facility, or has inquired about our." If they do discover any information about a client "was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all legal action available against that individual, including cooperating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities," Nordheimer said.

Disick's mother Bonnie died in October 2013 following a long battle with an illness, and his father Jeff died in January 2014. He spoke about the impact of their deaths in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. "Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about," he said. "It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them."