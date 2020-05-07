Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly 'Encouraged' Scott Disick to Enter Rehab

✖

Kourtney Kardashian was supportive of ex Scott Disick‘s recent decision to check in to the All Points North Lodge rehabilitation center in Colorado, a source told Us Weekly of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's choice to seek help for "past traumas" last week. "Kourtney encouraged Scott to go to rehab and specifically APN Lodge because she saw he was struggling," the insider explained of his choice to seek help.

After The Daily Mail published photos of Disick at the facility Monday, claiming he had entered rehab to deal with substance abuse issues, the Flip It Like Disick star exited the lodge. His lawyer released a statement to TMZ at the time, denying any drug or alcohol issues and condemning the rehab's privacy violation. "Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action," Disick’s lawyer, Marty Singer, said in a statement after the photos were released.

Singer added that the father of Kardashian's three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — was seeking emotional help for the trauma surrounding the sudden loss of both his parents within three months of each other in 2013 and 2014. "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," his lawyer said.

The head of the facility at which Disick was staying also issued a statement to TMZ about the shocking photos taken of the Talentless designer. "The protection of our clients' personal and confidential information is of the utmost importance to us," Noah Nordheimer, President & CEO of All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado, told the outlet, explaining it is the facility's policy to not divulge the identities of past or present guests. Nordheimer continued it it would take legal action against against a staffer if "any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet," and is "sickened by any publication who would report on an individual's life struggles without their consent."