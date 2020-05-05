Scott Disick Leaves Rehab After Photo Leaks, Denies Cocaine and Alcohol Abuse

✖

Just hours after it was reported that Scott Disick had checked himself into rehab, he's left the facility and threatened a lawsuit. As TMZ reports, Disick was staying at the All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado since Tuesday, however, that changed after he saw a leaked photo of him at the facility.

Disick's lawyer, Marty Singer told the outlet that his client wasn't in rehab for any drinking or substance abuse issues. However, he admitted that he has dealt with them in the past. "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," Singer explained. It's also being reported that Disick was self-isolating at his home before coming to terms with the fact that he hadn't properly processed his parents' deaths.

This echoes what an anonymous source told The Daily Mail about Disick's rehab stay on Monday. "He said he's having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he's also having trouble with his children and he's been taking cocaine and drinking a lot," the source explained. "He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic. He told staff he didn't want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy." Disick had previously been in treatment for alleged alcohol and drug issues in 2015 and again in 2017.

Disick shares three children with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, Mason, Penelope and Reign. He's also been vocal about struggling with the loss of both his parents, his mother in October of 2013; his father just three months later. On Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians he even opened up about his personal struggle. He also noted that it had been especially hard to deal with it now as his kids are old enough to ask about them. "Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about, It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them," Disick confessed in the episode.