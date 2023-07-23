'Sister Wives' Star Returns to Family's Home After Split From Kody Brown

After joining her fellow wives in ditching Kody Brown's plural family on Sister Wives, it would seem one has already returned to the fold in Flagstaff, Arizona. According to InTouch Weekly, Janelle Brown has made her way back to Arizona after an extended stay with her daughter Maddie and other family members.

According to InTouch, Brown shared some photos from her trip to North Carolina and even acknowledged some of the travel nightmare many faced over the holidays. It did give her a few extra days in North Carolina with her family, enjoying some of the nicer weather in the area following the freeze before Christmas.

"Feels like spring even though it's [the] end of December ... Inches of snow at home in Flagstaff," Janelle wrote alongside the post. "I have loved being at Maddie's." The snow on the ground back in Arizona is funny since typically that would be the reason for any delay. Instead, outdated systems and ignored issues, specifically with Southwest Airlines, that created peril this season.

Janelle followed fellow former wife Christine Brown by breaking off her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown, revealing the decision on Dec. 11's episode of the TLC hit. Her decision was later confirmed in a statement. "Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source confirmed to InTouch at the time.

Kody Brown explained it a bit differently during the episode, saying he was only separated from Janelle, but was fully divorced from Christine. This was before his third wife, and former legal wife Meri Brown also revealed she was done with her relationship. That leaves Kody Brown married to only one woman, both legally and spiritually. That doesn't mean Robyn Brown will be keen to stick around herself, something she made clear in the past according to a January episode where she admitted she didn't want monogamous marriage.

"But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know... they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing," Brown admitted at the time. "I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men. It's just the truth, I'm sorry! I hate saying it because it sounds like I'm, like, bragging or something, but I'm not. It's just, this is the truth."

Will we see any of the other wives return despite the past few weeks of drama? Christine Brown had admitted she will still be part of the series moving forward, so all the parties will still be in their realm. Anything is possible in the world of reality television.