'Sister Wives' Star Kody Slams Christine: 'I Don't Want to See' Her 'Ever Again'

Week after week, the new season of Sister Wives has been full of drama surrounding Kody and Christine Brown's split. Now, in an exclusive peek at Sunday's episode, Kody slams his ex, saying he doesn't "want to see" her "ever again." The heated moment comes a year after Christine first announced she was leaving Kody.

"I don't want to think about her. I don't want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this," Kody says in an exclusive clip from PEOPLE. He later adds, "There is such a strike to all my feelings and all the work that I've done for our family to come here to sort of have this family gathering and say goodbye that is way off course for me. Way off the charts... It's not even right. It feels so demeaning."

Kody eventually says, "I'm in sort of this weird place where I'm like thinking I don't want to see Christine ever again, I don't want to think about her. I don't want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this." He continued, "I don't want to sit and be in this place again. I don't want to deal with this at all."

In a recent episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Christine were seen arguing about their split, and whether or not they're actually divorced. In the clip, Kody reveals that he had not considered the term "divorce" for what he and Christine have been going through, until he heard it from their daughter. "I was sitting there talking with Truely and she's like, 'Well, you and Mom are divorced,'" Kody recalled. "It was a little bit news to me."

Expressing frustration about the use of the term, Kody said, "We never made an official agreement. We never signed a paper. We never agreed. We never went to our church leaders and said, 'Hey, we're divorced' or 'We want a divorce.'" Robyn then chimes in, "Usually our church would say you're divorced, you have to go ask for a divorce. You have to get paperwork, you have to get approval. You have to approve that the marriage is broken." Janelle added, "Christine saying 'I'm divorced' is sort of invalidating our beliefs. We're spiritually married to Kody by our church."

Ultimately, Christine does not agree with Kody and her former sister-wives, as she feels she can call the split whatever she wants since there was no legal binding between herself and them. "Since I don't have any legal contract that binds me with Kody, there was no legal process that we had to go through," she explained. "Neither of us are a part of that religion anymore. So, me just saying I'm divorced? I don't see the problem in that at all." Sister Wives Season 11 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC, and is also available to stream on Discovery+.