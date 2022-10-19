'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Gives Update on Dating Life After Split With Kody

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is ready to find a new love of her life. Christine, 50, split from Kody Brown, 53, in November 2021 after 25 years as a couple. Kody and Christine spiritually married in March 1994 and are parents to six children.

Christine is single now but told Entertainment Tonight she has started "very, very casually" dating. She is not looking to rush into a serious relationship yet. "Not romantic, because that's way too fast, but dating for sure," Christine said. "I'm dating just for fun. Just keeping everything super light because that's just who I am right now."

Christine's goal is to get married again and be in a monogamous relationship. She is looking for a man who is kind and has one other important criterion Kody did not meet. "Someone who's attracted to me would be a really great thing, I'm just saying," Christine said.

This was a reference to Kody's declaration that he no longer wanted to be intimate with Christine. That ultimately led to her announcing in November 2021 that they were no longer together. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote on Instagram in November 2021. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

In August, Christine told PEOPLE that the final straw for her was Kody's decision not to go with her and their daughter Ysabel, 19, for spinal surgery in New Jersey in September 2020. Kody cited COVID-19 concerns. Kody "broke my little girl's heart," Christine said, adding that Ysabel had a "really hard time" with her father's decision. She recalled telling hospital staff that Kody's absence was not hard on her, but it was difficult for Ysabel.

"It was a good wake-up call. In the end, I would've preferred to have him there, of course, because it's what Ysabel needed," Christine told the magazine. "But I didn't need him anymore." Christine and Kody are also parents to Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, and Truely, 12.

Kody is also in spiritual marriages with Meri Brown and Janelle Brown. He was legally married to Meri until September 2014, when he divorced her so he could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. The drama between Kody and his wives continues to play out on Sister Wives, which airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.