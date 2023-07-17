'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Marries Batriz Queiroz

Congratulations are in order for Gwendlyn Brown. The Sister Wives star, who is the daughter of Kody Brown and ex-wife Christine Brown, is a married woman after she tied the knot with girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz in an intimate ceremony in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Saturday, July 15.

Brown shared the major relationship update on Instagram on Sunday. Alongside a sweet image of the newlyweds sharing a kiss in front of a neon sign reading, "The Queirozes," Brown wrote, "Say hello to mrs (x2) Queiroz," in an announcement that garnered plenty of congratulations. Commenting on the post, Audrey Kriss, who is engaged to Sister Wives star Mariah Brown, wrote, "congratulations cuties!!!" Madison Brush, Kody and Janelle Brown's daughter, added, "congrats sista!!!" Along with the sweet kissing photo, Brown also shared a video of herself and her wife lacing their arms together to take a "wedding shot."

For the big day, Brown wore a sleek white gown, while Queiroz donned a button-down shirt with black pants and a black bow tie. In Touch Weekly reported the couple exchanged vows in Flagstaff, where much of the Brown family lives. Entertainment Tonight reports that wedding attendees included her biological mother, Christine, and Christine's fiancé, David Woolley, as well as fellow Sister Wives stars Meri Brown, Kody's first wife, and Janelle Brown, his second wife. Meri's child, Leon Brown, was also in attendance, along with Gwendlyn's sisters, Mykelti Padron, Asypn Brown, Ysabel Brown, and Truely Brown. Janelle's sons, Hunter Brown, Garrison Brown, Gabriel Brown, and Logan Brown, were also spotted in a group picture. Notably missing, however, was Kody, as well as his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

The marriage came after just a year of dating. Brown and Queiroz made their relationship Instagram official in May 2022 when Brown, who publicly came out as bisexual during Season 17 of her family's TLC reality series, shared a gallery of images of herself and her girlfriend. In November, the happy couple announced they were engaged. Ahead of their wedding day, Brown shared in March that she planned to change her last name, explaining while she unboxed her YouTube Creator Award that the plaque was "addressed to Gwendlyn Brown, but since I'm getting married soon, I had the name tag say, 'For Gwendlyn Queiroz.' That's what I'm going to be in, like, five months, less than five months. It's coming up."

Brown is one of Kody and Christine's six children. The former couple also share Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19 and Truely, 12. Both Aspyn and Mykelti are already married.