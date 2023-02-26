'Sister Wives' Daughter Gwendlyn Brown Emotionally Blasts Kody Brown Over Parenting

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown said she is hurt to see Kody Brown be a good father to wife Robyn Brown's children. When Kody welcomed home his youngest children, Ariella and Solomon, whom he shares with Robyn, 44, from school, Gwendlyn, 21, said she was overcome with emotion. "It's terrible that I'm making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others when I didn't really get that much," she said tearfully in a YouTube video on Friday, February 24. "I'm so happy they have a good father or from what it looks like to be a good father and an active father." As she continued, the college student expressed her chagrin at the sweet interaction between the father and his kids, which she "didn't get."

"I don't remember coming home from kindergarten or anything and seeing my dad being happy that I ate all my lunch, or that I made a friend at school, [it] was always my mom," Gwendlyn continued. It was always Kody, 54, who was never in Gwendlyn's life, while she said she was so grateful to have her mom. "It sucks that he was not there so much, but I'm happy for them." Kody's daughter Gwendlyn, whom he shares with ex-wife Christine Brown, hasn't been afraid to speak candidly about their reality TV family. In a December 2022 video, she admits she isn't fond of her father's fourth wife. "I do feel less about Robyn from watching this," she said while discussing season 17. "But I feel like that's not very fair from me 'cause I really don't like her as a person."

"Virtually none" of the Brown children watch the show, said the TV personality. "Watching [Robyn] makes me like her less for sure," Gwendlyn added. Christine and Kody's marriage ended in November 2021, as the long-running show documented in season 17 of its fifth season. Christine hinted to the former businessman during an episode airing in September 2022 that the former businessman's favoritism toward Robyn contributed to the couple's breakup. "I think he has a favorite wife, and that's why all of this is like it is," she said at the time. "And apparently, I'm not treating her well enough." Afterward, Robyn slammed her allegations, saying, "This isn't a new complaint that Kody favors me."