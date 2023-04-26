'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Alleges Dad Kody Was Nearly Arrested

Kody Brown may have come closer to being arrested than Sister Wives fans ever knew. The TLC star's 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, whom he shares with ex Christine Brown, revealed in a recent YouTube video that her father had close encounters with the law due to his polygamous lifestyle. Recapping a previous episode of Sister Wives, Gwendlyn revealed that side of her family's life in Utah was not shown on TV.

"Police were actually coming to our door when I was a kid and being like, 'You have to leave,'" she claimed, recalling one officer allegedly telling her, "We're gonna take your dad to prison." Back when the Brown family lived in Utah, Kody was married legally to Robyn Brown, 44, and engaged in spiritual marriage with Meri Brown, 52, Christine Brown, 51, and Janelle Brown, 53, after legally divorcing Meri in order to adopt Robyn's daughters.

While Kody and his wives did challenge Utah's criminal law against polygamy in 2011, the case was dismissed in court, and the Brown family moved from Utah to Las Vegas, where they felt more at peace living a polygamous lifestyle. The family would eventually pack up and move to Flagstaff, Arizona in hopes of building a large family compound, but the pandemic and troubles in Kody's relationships with his wives slowly killed that dream.

Kody and Christine, who are also parents to Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, announced their split in November 2021, with Meri and Janelle confirming in a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives that they also had broken up with their husband of many years. Kody is now only married to Robyn, and the two remain in Flagstaff.

Since splitting with Kody, Christine has found love again with fiancé David Woolley, who popped the question earlier this month. "We're engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!" Christine wrote on Instagram. "I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife." She added in a subsequent Instagram post, "We don't always get second chances in life, I'm blessed to have found mine. To have found my happily ever after. It's time to plan a wedding!!!"