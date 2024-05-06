'RHONJ' Fans React to Teresa Giudice and Rachel Fuda Beef
Season 14 of 'RHONJ' began with a bang!
Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has finally arrived. After Teresa Giudice and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, vowed to never interact again following decades-long on-again-off-again fighting, fans of the show wondered what the drama would look like, as the family fighting has taken center stage since Season 3. But as the season premiere proved, there's plenty of drama to go around. Giudice is still beefing with Margaret Josephs, the latter who also promises to keep her distance for good. But the biggest blowup has been between Giudice and John and Rachel Fuda.
The couple joined the cast last season. During the reunion, John revealed the bombshell that Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, hired a private investigator to reach out to his jailed ex-girlfriend and the mother of his eldest child to get damaging information on the Fudas to use at his disposal. Ruelas denies such. But the war raged on in the premiere episode.
Ruelas invited John to chat before the cast was scheduled to link up at a surprise party for friend of the show, Jen Fessler, but John declined and opted to speak with Ruelas at the party. Absent due to a last-minute business meeting, Giudice spoke on her husband's behalf and went toe to toe with the Fudas. Allegations of John's alleged bedroom kinks were exposed, as well as his supposed criminal past. And fans had a field day on social media.
A season full of drama
The drama will play out between the two all season. And according to Dolores Catania, there may not be any resolution.
Birds of a Feather?
One X user found Giudice's analogy the most comical part of the feud. "Teresa said we are both former jail birds to John Fuda. #RHONJ," they wrote.
It's the Teresa Giudice Show
Every season, it's Giudice versus someone. One X user says the Fudas are simply next in line. But they point out that Giudice is the center of the show, and seemingly implying that she's always a target. "#RHONJ how are some of u saying Teresa using Fuda 4 her storyline when the last reunion HE started this shit with THEM, thirsty as hell, waving an empty envelope? Fuda's r using Teresa, just like her bro did. Teresa's family life with her girls is & always has been PLENTY storyline!" they wrote.
Messy Boots
One X user was not pleased with Giudice sharing the alleged tea from Fuda's incarcerated ex-girlfriend. But as the OG of the Garden State has proven, she'll go low in an argument. "How does Teresa know that John Fuda was "the biggest drug dealer"? Did Louie's PI told her? Also, does she know that that's a crime and he could go to jail? Like, she could really be ruining a family affecting their jobs & personal lives…She makes everything dirty #RHONJ," the user wrote.
The Partners In Crime
One X user predicts the Giudice/Jennifer Aydin alliance will soon come to an end. A season finale teaser showed the two having a sitdown with Giudice confronting Aydin about getting a little too close to comfort to her estranged sister-in-law. "Jen Aydin and Teresa making Rachel Fuda their storyline cause they have nothing going on. Both will eventually turn on each other. Mark my words. #RHONJ," they wrote.
John Fuda Says Teresa Giudice Is a 'Has-Been'
Others believe the Fudas are reaching and exasperating their issues with Giudice to remain relevant on the show. "Calling Teresa a "has been", but yet, your claim to fame is being on a show centered around Teresa. Get these Fuda clowns off this show. #RHONJ," one Giudice fan wrote on X.