'RHONJ' Fans React to Teresa Giudice and Rachel Fuda Beef

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has finally arrived. After Teresa Giudice and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, vowed to never interact again following decades-long on-again-off-again fighting, fans of the show wondered what the drama would look like, as the family fighting has taken center stage since Season 3. But as the season premiere proved, there's plenty of drama to go around. Giudice is still beefing with Margaret Josephs, the latter who also promises to keep her distance for good. But the biggest blowup has been between Giudice and John and Rachel Fuda.

The couple joined the cast last season. During the reunion, John revealed the bombshell that Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, hired a private investigator to reach out to his jailed ex-girlfriend and the mother of his eldest child to get damaging information on the Fudas to use at his disposal. Ruelas denies such. But the war raged on in the premiere episode.

Ruelas invited John to chat before the cast was scheduled to link up at a surprise party for friend of the show, Jen Fessler, but John declined and opted to speak with Ruelas at the party. Absent due to a last-minute business meeting, Giudice spoke on her husband's behalf and went toe to toe with the Fudas. Allegations of John's alleged bedroom kinks were exposed, as well as his supposed criminal past. And fans had a field day on social media.