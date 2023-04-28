'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Targeted by Arrest Warrant Scam, Sends Chilling Warning

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown recently faced a chilling situation after being targeted as part of an arrest warrant scam. In Touch reports that Janelle took to Instagram Live to share her story as a warning to her fans and followers. "So I am actually doing this as kind of like a 'beware,'" Janelle began. "I just had a guy call me from my area code saying there was a warrant out for my arrest cause I failed to appear for jury summons."

Janelle went on to say that "it's obviously a scam that's happening now," adding, "He's like, 'We can solve that right now with a bond.' I said, 'Listen, I'm gonna call back, I'll call you back directly because I don't know who you are.' But he's like, 'But we can't break contact, because if we break contact for more than a minute, there's the automatic warrant.'" Even though the scam was "trickier than normal," the reality TV star made it clear that she did not fall for what the conman was saying.

"I'm here to tell you, they called me from my area code, they told me there's a warrant out for my arrest and I could take care of it, just that typical thing," Janelle cautioned her followers. "My address is a little bit protected, so it's possible I didn't get the mail. He said he was with the sheriff. He gave me the sheriff's name." She concluded her comments by clarifying that she has "a great lawyer," so scammers should be wary of her before they try anything.

In another recent social media post, Brown teased that she is looking forward to swimsuit season amid her recent weight loss journey. "Yesterday is the first day I think in like five months that I was able to walk outside with a long-sleeved shirt on," the 53-year-old said in a recent Instagram Stories post, as reported by In Touch. "I was like, 'Woo hoo!' It feels good."

The reality TV star went on to add, "We're starting to think about summer and swimsuits and getting outside and it involves shorts and all that." Concluding her post, Janelle said, "It involves renewal energy and prepping for those hot summer months." Janelle's new weight loss achievement comes after it was revealed that she — along with wives Meri and Christine — left her husband Kody Brown, leaving him effectively with only one wife, Robyn.