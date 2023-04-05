'Sister Wives': Gwendlyn Brown Says Dad Kody and Stepmom Robyn Have 'Terrible' Spending Habits

Gwendlyn Brown isn't holding back when it comes to her thoughts on how her dad, Kody Brown, and his wife, Robyn Brown, handle their money. The Sister Wives star, 21, has been giving her unfiltered opinion on her family dynamic after mom Christine Brown announced in November 2021 that she had left Kody after more than two decades of marriage.

"I think that my dad and Robyn have a terrible habit of spending very crazy and, like, not within their means at all," Gwendlyn said in a March 31 YouTube video recapping an episode of the latest season of her family's TLC series. "But also, Janelle [Brown] and Meri [Brown] are kind of similar to my mom and that they're not gonna be salty or petty and try to take money from him even though they totally deserve it because he's been spending all of their money on whatever." Gwendlyn added that all of Kody's former wives will "probably be a lot better off now that they're no longer with him, and they're no longer financially tied to him because you still make a lot of money separately."

Kody and Christine, who are also parents to Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, had their split and its fallout play out during the latest season of Sister Wives, with Meri and Janelle confirming in December 2022 that they were also no longer married to their husband of many years. Kody is now only married to Robyn, whom he legally divorced Meri in 2014 in order to wed – in addition to his spiritual marriages with Meri, Christine and Janelle.

Since their split, Christine has found love again with boyfriend David Woolley. "I finally found the love of my life, David," the mother of six wrote on Instagram in February. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Previously, Christine had hinted on her Instagram Story that she had found "a dream come true" in her new beau, explaining of initially keeping their relationship private, "I'm so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit. Right now I'm just keeping him to myself. I will let you guys know a little bit more information later, but just, ah, so excited!"