'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reacts to Christine Brown's Engagement

Janelle Brown couldn't be happier about former sister wife Christine Brown's big engagement news. After the Sister Wives star, 50, announced that she and her boyfriend of four months, David Woolley, had gotten engaged, Janelle made her feelings clear about the news, reposting it on her own Instagram Story with a dancing "HAPPY" animation.

Christine broke the big news Thursday, sharing a photo with Woolley and her new engagement ring. "We're engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!" she wrote on Instagram. "I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife." Janelle showed her support in the comment section even then, writing, "Hurray!!!"

Christine went public with her relationship with her now-fiancé on Valentine's Day, writing on social media at the time, "I finally found the love of my life, David." She continued, "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Earlier this month, Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, revealed that amid the whirlwind romance, Janelle had yet to meet Christine's new partner. "They just haven't had the chance to meet David," she explained, noting that her mother had been busy filming the upcoming season of Sister Wives. "When my mom's in town, the cameras are in town at the same time."

Christine met Woolley after splitting from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown, in 2021. Christine and Kody, 53, announced in November of that year that they had decided to end their spiritual marriage. The former couple shares six children: Gwendlyn, 21, Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote on social media at the time. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

In December 2022, Janelle confirmed that she and Kody had separated months prior, ending their nearly 30-year relationship, and Meri Brown revealed soon after that Kody had made the decision to end their spiritual marriage after 32 years. Kody now only has one wife – 43-year-old Robyn, whom he legally married in 2014.