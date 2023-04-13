'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Engaged 5 Months After Split From Kody Brown

Christine Brown will soon be walking down the aisle! Five months her split from Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star is engaged to boyfriend David Woolley. Brown confirmed the news to PEOPLE Thursday, revealing that Woolley dropped to one knee and popped the question in Utah earlier this month.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday. I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it," Brown told the outlet. "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

This is a developing story...