'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Shares Update on Late Son Garrison Brown's Cats After His Death

Janelle Brown is sharing the latest on son Garrison Brown's beloved cats more than a month after his death. The Sister Wives star, 51, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal what happened to Garrison's pets, Catthew and Patches, after the 25-year-old died of apparent suicide on March 5.

"Garrison's cats, Catthew and Patches are thriving at Logan and Michelle's place and Ms Boots is living her best life with Aspyn and Mitch," Janelle wrote alongside photos of the cats playing and lounging in their new homes with Garrison's brother Logan, 29, and Garrison's half-sister, Aspyn, also 29. "It was awesome that we could continue to take care of them like he would," Janelle continued.

The day after Garrison was found dead at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. Janelle and her ex, Kody Brown, took to Instagram to confirm the sad news. "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," their statement read at the time. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Soon after, Garrison was laid to rest in a small private viewing with family and friends. Kody and Janelle are also parents to Maddie, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19, and Kody is also the father to Garrison's many half-siblings with former sister wives Christine Brown and Meri Brown and his current only wife Robyn Brown.

Following Garrison's death, donations in his honor poured into Flagstaff, Arizona's High Country Humane and Ark Cat Sanctuary. "I have been brought to tears again. I'm being told about everyone's donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsancutary in Garrison's name," Janelle wrote on social media at the time of the gesture. "Thank you for all your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.