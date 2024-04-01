'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Shares Photos From Garrison's Celebration of Life

Janelle Brown is mourning the death of her son, Garrison Brown, following his celebration of life ceremony. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram Saturday to share photos from the ceremony, during which her late son was given military honors by the U.S. National Guard for his time served.

"It's been hard to get my brain to work properly again. I am so grateful for the out pouring of love and support I've received these last three weeks," she wrote alongside emotional photos of her honoring the late 25-year-old with ex Kody Brown, his wife Robyn Brown and his other ex, Christine Brown. "The support has been overwhelming. I am honored. So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

"Garrison was honored by family members and by his National Guard Unit last Sunday at a celebration of life ceremony. He would have loved it," she continued. "I am sharing some of the photos. Many you have already seen a lot of these online, often with snarky comments accompanying them. But this was a beautiful moment for us."

In one heartbreaking photo, Janelle can be seen crying as she is presented the flag in honor of her son. Other photos show members of the National Guard folding said flag during the ceremony and standing at attention outside of the service.

Garrison was found dead of apparent suicide on March 5 at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. Janelle and Kody took to Instagram the day after their son's passing to confirm the news. "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," their statement read at the time. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory." Kody and Janelle are also parents to Logan, 29, Maddie, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.