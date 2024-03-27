'Sister Wives': Garrison Brown's Brother Breaks His Silence on His Death

Sister Wives star Hunter Brown is paying tribute to his late brother, Garrison Brown, after his tragic death earlier this month. The 27-year-old son of Janelle Brown and her ex, Kody Brown, took to Instagram Tuesday with an emotional message honoring his brother following his memorial service.

Sharing photos from Garrison's service alongside photos of the brothers together during happier times, Hunter began his caption with the opening line of a poem by David Romano. "When tomorrow starts without me...'" Hunter wrote, continuing, "I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read. All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life."

"I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones," Hunter continued. "I would encourage you to do the same!" The TLC personality ended his caption with a quote from the 2000 film Gladiator, concluding, "Now we are free... I will see you again, but not yet. Not yet."

Garrison was found dead at age 25 of an apparent suicide on March 5 at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. Janelle and Kody took to Instagram the day after their son's passing to confirm the news. "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," their statement read. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Kody and Janelle are also parents to Logan, 29, Maddie, 28, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19. Savanah penned a touching message of her own on March 18, writing, "Two weeks ago, on Tuesday March 5, my older brother Garrison took his own life. I'm having a hard time understanding it. But I know now, more than anything, that my brother Garrison is no longer in any more pain."

She continued, "Every time I see a car that looks like his on the road, I briefly wonder if it's him on his way home from work before I am reminded that he is gone. When I make PB&Js, I am reminded of him. When I look up at the night sky, he is there." The teenager pleaded, "I deeply hope that anyone who may be reading this never underestimates how big of a hole their loss would leave. Persevere, for the sake of your family, for the sake of your friends, for the sake of the ones who love you,"

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.