'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Difficulty With New Husband David Woolley

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been married to her new husband David Woolley for less than a year and she's already revealed some difficulties she's been having with him. In Touch reports that Brown took to Instagram to share that she is not a fan of the way Woolley parks in their garage.

"Whenever David drives my car, he backs into the garage, just like I like him too ... but he parks so close to the wall, that it's super difficult to get out," Brown shared in a post from March 21. "He's like, 'Look at my impressive backing up skills, I'm gonna trap you in' and he does every single time."

Christine previously took to her Instagram Stories to tell her followers all about her new beau — in the wake of her split from Kody Brown — back in February 2023. "I just have to tell you. I am dating someone exclusively," she exclaimed. "He is wonderful, and romantic, and so kind. He is everything I've been looking for."

Initially, following her and Kody's separation, Brown revealed that she was dating "for fun," seemingly not looking for anything serious. "That just keeps everything super-light because that's just who I am right now," she said at the time. "[I'm not interested in anything] romantic yet. That's way too fast. But dating for sure." Christine and Wooley went on to get married in October 2023.

Meri Brown was Kody's first wife. They were married in 1990 and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle Brown was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seemed to have separated in late 2020 and was confirmed in late 2022 that they are also no longer together. Christine became wife number three the next year in 1994. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth, and only remaining, wife.