'Sister Wives' Announces Season 18 Return, Watch Explosive New Trailer

It's the end of the road for two of Kody Brown's marriages in the new season of Sister Wives, which premieres on TLC Sunday, Aug. 20. The Brown family is more fractured than ever in the wake of Christine Brown's decision to leave Kody after 26 years of spiritual marriage, and in the first trailer for the new season, both Meri and Janelle Brown decide to follow in her footsteps, leaving just Robyn Brown married to Kody.

As the trailer starts, Kody laments being in a "bad place" with Janelle, who questions if Kody still really wants a plural family, and Meri, who he doesn't "even know what to do with" at the time. Janelle feels similarly unsure of her marriage, confiding to Christine, "I'm growing and I need something different. Like, I don't wanna be married anymore." Later, in an explosive fight, Janelle begs Kody to "shut your f-king mouth and let me talk to you for a minute," which prompts Kody to storm out. "So we're done?" she asks him as he walks out the door, prompting Kody to respond, "Goodbye!" Janelle then calls after him, "F-k you!"

In December, Janelle confirmed that she had officially separated from Kody in the Sister Wives: One on One special, followed closely by Meri's announcement that her spiritual marriage to Kody had also come to an end. In the trailer for the upcoming season, Meri comes to the realization that her troubled marriage to Kody is doomed, telling Robyn, "There's no question Robyn, he's done with me."

Later, she sits down with Kody and Robyn to break the news: "I just wanted to let you know that I'm not gonna be around," she says. "It's not what I want." It's a revelation that causes Robyn's breakdown, as she sobs, "I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives – with our kids and our grandkids."

Also this season, Kody sits down for a talk with Christine, who urges him to "look back with a sense of humor" on their lives together as she learns to love who she is without Kody. Her ex-husband, however, seems to be struggling, telling the camera, "I worked so hard to do what was right and when you lose that, well I should just be the devil I think I am now." Sister Wives returns for a brand new season Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET.