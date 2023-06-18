'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Reveals Feeling 'Sexy' Outside of Her 'Comfort Zone'

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has tossed off the shackles of her marriage to Kody Brown, opting to leave her spiritual husband in November 2021. While plenty of drama played out on the screen in the TLC hit, life for Brown today is like comparing night and day. According to InTouch Weekly, this becomes very clear with her latest social media update.

Brown posted a black and white photo standing next to her love David Woolley while clad in a plunging long black dress that had her feeling special. "Thanks Destrie [bodabridal] I LOVE my dress!!" Brown wrote in the caption. "Taking the leap to wear something outside my comfort zone was worth it because I felt sexy and beautiful." She ended the post with the hashtag "feel sexy" which can't be something she'd do with Kody Brown.

The TLC star revealed she was dating back in January and she soon met Woolley. It wasn't long after that for the reality star to feel love again. "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath," she captioned the announcement. "He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

That doesn't mean Kody Brown is absent completely from her life. According to InTouch, the Sister Wives patriarch is reportedly unhappy that his daughter Truely is living with Christine and her new love. "Kody isn't happy about his daughter moving in with a strange man," "It's essentially just about control. Kody will find anything to pick about because he no longer has control over Christine."

Another insider echoed these sentiments with InTouch, noting that it appears to be "Kody's way of now trying to control Christine now with the excuse of his daughter." The source also added that Brown hasn't been "very present" in Truely's life to begin with.

Kody and Christine Brown share five kids, including Truely. There are Daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Gwendlyn, and one son, Paedon. Truely has been living with her mother since the split.