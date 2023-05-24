'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Admits to Multiple Plastic Surgery Procedures

Bre Tiesi, one of the new stars of Netflix's Selling Sunset, admitted she had multiple plastic surgery procedures. During an Instagram Q&A session Monday, the real estate agent, 32, said she has tried "literally everything." She also joked about her procedures during the Season 6 premiere.

"I have had my nose done, I've had my boobs done, I've done filler, I have done Botox, I've tried literally everything," Tiesi told her Instagram followers, notes Us Weekly. "Kybella, Morpheus, like, I just did a CO2 laser. I've done a ton of lasers." She went on to say she is "down to" trying anything to keep a youthful look. "[My best friend and I are] the guinea pigs for anything you can do to fossilize and keep this forever," she admitted.

Tiesi also used her plastic surgery procedures as the butt of a joke in the Season 6 premiere, which Netflix released on May 19. While showing a property, she jokingly told client Saweetie that the "only thing fake" on the property was the grass. "Besides maybe my hair and my boobs and my nose," she added.

Last year, Tiesi spoke frankly about her boob jobs in a YouTube video from plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher's office. At the time, she was having her second breast augmentation, over 14 years after her first. "I've always just wanted to feel more feminine and everything to fit my body naturally looking, not like super overly enhanced," Tiesi explained, via PEOPLE. "Growing up I was super fit and lean and skinny and I had no boobs whatsoever and I felt like I wasn't ladylike and I just wanted some tatas."

Tiesi came into the public spotlight when she got engaged to quarterback Johnny Manziel in 2017. They were married from 2018 to 2021. She is also the mother of one of Nick Cannon's 12 children. The comedian and Tiesi are parents to their 10-month-old son Legendary. Tiesi spoke about their relationship with Selling Sunset co-star Chelsea Lazkani, who said she found it "rather off-putting."

"We just had a baby, we're really happy. So I'm happy in my relationship now. He films for three weeks, OK, but then when he's home, you're seeing him every morning, every night," Tiesi said. "I know that for me, I'm going to do what works for me and I really don't care how anyone feels about it... He makes his rounds."