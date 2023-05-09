'Selling Sunset': Season 6 Trailer Teases New Feuds at the Oppenheim Group

Selling Sunset Season 6 is bringing the drama, as newcomers Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young stir things up with the OGs at the Oppenheim Group office. Netflix released the first trailer for the sixth season of its hit show ahead of the May 19 premiere, bringing back Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim for more drama.

Tiesi and Young immediately cause waves within the Oppenheim Group, with the former noting, "I don't think the O Group is ready for me." And it might not be, as Hernan can be seen complaining to Lazkani, "We have some bad f-ing eggs in the office." Stause certainly doesn't appreciate Young joining the office, as the newcomer claims the 8-year Oppenheim Group veteran "will do anything that will benefit her." In another scene, she tells Stause, "You took credit for two listings that I sold," as the Dancing With the Stars alum counters that Young is "out to get me and I want to get to the bottom of it," telling her later, "Nicole, I'm not scared of you at all."

Lazkani also finds herself in conflict with Tiesi after being caught talking about the newbie's relationship with Nick Cannon, with whom she welcomed a baby boy in July. "As a Christian, I find Bre's relationship rather off-putting," she says, with Tiesi clapping back, "Who I have children with is my business. I don't need a judge and a jury." Lazkani continues that she is "triggered" by "things that I don't understand or agree with" as a clip of Stause with her partner G Flip is shown.

Stause and the "GET ME OUTTA HERE" artist, who is non-binary, have been dating for more than a year following Stause's split from boss Jason. Jason's new romance with German model Marie-Lou Nurk is also teased in the trailer, as the agency president heads off to Europe, leaving Fitzgerald to keep things running in his stead.

Not seen in the Selling Sunset Season 6 trailer were Christine Quinn, who confirmed in May 2022 that she would not be returning to the Netflix series, as well as Maya Vander and Vanessa Villela, who will also not be returning in the upcoming season. Season 6 of Selling Sunset premieres Friday, May 19 on Netflix.