Model Bre Tiesi Files for Divorce From Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel and model Bre Tiesi broke up earlier in 2019 after only a year of marriage, and now their split will soon become official, with the model officially filing for divorce Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

Manziel had originally said that Tiesi saved his life as he was dealing with off-the-field issues that resulted in him no longer playing in the NFL and the Canadian Football League. However, the couple split after she alleged that the former first-round pick had cheated on her.

“This is all very, very personal and very sad,” Manziel told TMZ when the couple split earlier this year. “I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time. My hope is to put my head down and be allowed to focus on work and what is required of me on the football field.”

The couple originally began dating in 2016 and were married soon after. However, Tiesi removed all references to Manziel from her social media profiles in March, prompting questions from her followers. In response, she talked about “being betrayed” and “vows being broken” by someone she had been devoted to.

In a blunt and profanity-laden statement on social media, Tiesi strongly rebutted comments from fans speculating that she married Manziel for his money and would make away with a hefty sum as part of a possible pre-nuptial agreement that may have been signed.

At the time of his interview with TMZ, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback was looking to make an impact with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football. He had created some head-turning plays but had also suffered a head injury.

Shortly after suffering this injury, the AAF folded, which left Manziel without a job once again. This put his football career on hold, but he is still working out and looking for an opportunity with either the NFL or the XFL. Although none of the teams from the upstart football league had brought him to town.

He will continue to pursue a future in football while dealing with his impending divorce. Will Manziel get another opportunity to showcase his skills on the football field? The answer is unknown, and he will first deal with this split from Tiesi.

