'Selling Sunset': Heather Rae Young's Husband Tarek El Moussa Reacts to Season 5

Heather Rae (Young) El Moussa has her number one fan in husband Tarek El Moussa. Following the premiere of Selling Sunset Season 5, the Flip or Flop alum took to Instagram to support his wife and share his thoughts on the fifth season of Heather's Netflix show. Posting a selfie with his real estate agent wife and fellow members of the Oppenheim Group, Tarek reflected, "Being on TV is a pretty wild experience for a lot of reasons..."

The HGTV star continued that while reality TV personalities show their fans the "good times," they also share the "challenging ones and everything in between," and when he first got started in entertainment back in 2010, he had "no idea what to expect." Tarek continued, "This season of [Heather's] show is extra special because you get to see some of the important moments leading up to our wedding. I'm so proud of @heatherraeyoung for all of her hard work, in real estate, for the show, for our family, and everyone around her... she always gives 100% and I think it really shows, especially this season!!"

Selling Sunset fans questioned why more of Heather and Tarek's October 2021 wedding didn't air during Season 5, but the new bride told Women's Health that because the couple was filming Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do for HGTV and Discovery+ on their wedding day, it likely didn't get as much attention from Netflix. "They actually used my personal wedding video," Heather added. "And then they created what they wanted. ...That's probably why it was a little bit shorter than people would like."

Heather did love getting to share moments with her Selling Sunset castmates that weren't aired on the special "It was kind of fun to see the cast more on and see moments that people didn't see before," she told the outlet. There was plenty of drama leading up to Heather and Tarek's wedding showcased on Selling Sunset, however, including Christine Quinn's massive floral arrangement gift delivered to the bridal shower to which she wasn't invited.

"I never got a personal text from her, hadn't heard anything from her," Heather told Women's Health. "We obviously filmed my bridal shower for the show, which she knew. So in that moment, I didn't want to just jump to conclusions like, 'Oh, she's doing this just for attention.'" Then, she began wondering about why Christine's gift would be so ostentatious when she hadn't even spoken to Heather throughout planning and realized "it did take away from my party" so that guests could go outside and marvel. Selling Sunset Season 5 is streaming now on Netflix.