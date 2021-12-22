‘Selling Sunset’: Heather Rae Young Teases Season 5 Release Date, Wedding Storyline (Exclusive)

Season 4 of Selling Sunset may have dropped in late November, but fans are already clamoring for Season 5. Thankfully, while chatting with PopCulture.com about her wedding special Tarek & Heather The Big I Do, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young shared some insight into when Season 5 may drop. She also teased exactly what fans can expect from the newest season, explaining that viewers will get to see how she tackles planning her wedding to Tarek El Moussa.

Netflix has not yet shared an official release date for Season 5 of Selling Sunset. Although, Young did tease that the new season, which recently wrapped filming, could “sometime early next year.” As for what fans will get to see on the newest season, you can definitely expect to see Young in the midst of wedding planning. The reality star said, “I shot my bridal shower with Selling Sunset, so you’ll see that in Season 5. And then, some of my cast members that I work with were at our wedding. They’re our real friends. Tarek’s very close to them as well … Little moments of me talking about the wedding and planning and a moment with Chrishell, shopping for wedding stuff.” She added that you can rest assured that wedding content will be “sprinkled in” to Season 5.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While fans wait for next season, they can check out Young’s wedding special, Tarek & Heather The Big I Do, to see how their big day came to fruition. The special, which premiered on Dec. 16 on HGTV, is currently available to stream on discovery+. Young and El Moussa wed in October. They got to put their love-filled relationship on display in the special, which sees them navigating last-minute scheduling changes and, of course, walking down the aisle. Selling Sunset fans also got to see a new side to the couple on the most recent season of the series. Both Young and El Moussa told PopCulture.com that they’ve been receiving a ton of “positive” feedback about their coupling following the release of Season 4, which they’re so grateful for.

“I think it’s really good,” El Moussa said of the feedback that they’ve received, particularly on social media. “And I think it sparked a lot of interest for people to start watching Flipping 101 and Flip or Flop. It kind of exposed the brand to a new demographic and I think it’s really, really good for everybody involved.” Young agreed and added that she’s happy that fans get to see the fuller picture of who they are as a couple on Selling Sunset.

“You see it [their relationship], here and there, on Flipping 101,” Young said. “But, you really don’t get to see our true love and our true relationship. And I think, on my show, because it’s a reality show, people got a little glimpse into our real life and our love and our relationship. So, it’s been really nice seeing all the positive feedback and the positive messages from everyone.”