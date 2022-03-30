Heather Rae Young Says She’s Taking Her ‘Last Step to Officially Be an El Moussa’

Heather Rae El Moussa, née Young, is officially dropping her maiden name for good with one last step. The Selling Sunset star reveals in her latest Instagram story that she’s getting a new passport with her new married title.

According to People, El Moussa posed for a full glam selfie showing off her completed look for the picture. “Next up…passport pic! My last step to officially be an El Moussa,” she wrote next to the image.

Heather married her new husband Tarek El Moussa in October 2021 after a year-long engagement. The couple began dating in 2019 following Tarek’s divorce from his Flip or Flop co-host Christina Haack.

Heather opened up about her decision to formally change her name during her appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “I’m going to be Heather Rae El Moussa. I’m going to drop my last name,” she previously said. “It might just be Heather El Moussa. We don’t know yet.”

Since getting married, the couple has spent more time together going on various vacations and embarking on real estate ventures. Tarek recently gushed about his wife in an Instagram post after they both returned from their trip to Mexico. “Most of the time [heatherraeyoung] and I have such a fast-paced life, always on the go … filming, traveling, with the kids. We are so blessed to have so many opportunities and live this crazy life!!” he wrote under a photo of the two. “When you find your person, soul mate and best friend all in one it makes everyday feel like the best day ever!! Today we’re off to Mexico!”

Tarek and Heather celebrated their five-month wedding anniversary earlier this week. Tarek praised his wife in an adorably loving caption on Instagram to commemorate the event. “Yes…we all know she’s absolutely ridiculously, unbelievably stunning but what many don’t know is…she’s even more beautiful on the inside. She’s hands down the most loving, caring, and incredible women I’ve ever known,” he captioned their wedding photos. “She not only changed my life, but the lives of my children. They are obsessed with her and for good reason. She loves them as her own and show up for them every day, no matter what she’s dealing with.”