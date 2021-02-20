'Selling Sunset' Star Heather Rae Young Breaks Silence on Tarek El Moussa's Divorce From Christina Haack

✖

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young finally opened up about how she feels about fiancee Tarek El Moussa's past. El Moussa still works with his ex-wife, Christina Haack, while filming new seasons of HGTV's Flip or Flop, which could be a little awkward. However, Young, 33, said El Moussa's past no longer bothers her and they instantly fell in love when they first met.

On Wednesday, Young asked her fans if they had any questions, and many of them wanted to know what it was like for her to be engaged to a man who was previously married. The Netflix star did not wait long to answer the question. On Thursday, she shared a new photo of herself with El Moussa, 39, alongside a long answer. Young said she almost canceled her first date with El Moussa. "Not because of anything I had heard but just because I was at a point in my life where I was so over the guys in LA and was just expecting the worst (horrible, I know) but it’s the truth," she wrote.

Thankfully for Young, she decided to go through with the date. When they met, she "immediately" fell in love with the HGTV star. El Moussa's past was "not even an issue in my mind," she wrote, noting that his "healthy relationship" with Haack, 37, and their children "mattered more to me than his past." El Moussa and Haack are parents to son Brayden, 5, and daughter Taylor, 10. Haack also shares 1-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

"I’m not sure if that helps some of the women out there who asked this question but for me, how he was in the present was much more important to me than his past," Young wrote. "I think a lot of people assume that his past bothers but... when I’m with [El Moussa] nothing else matters besides him and the kids… and that’s honestly how I feel. But I love answering your assumptions about me or our relationship so feel free to ask anything below and I’ll do my best to answer everyone."

El Moussa and Young started dating in 2019 and got engaged on their one-year anniversary, July 25, 2020. Their relationship stirred some controversy when Young shared a tattoo she got on her behind that reads, "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa." Young thought it would be a fun way to honor her future husband, but critics lashed out instead. They felt she was celebrating a wife being submissive to her husband.

"I did it as something special for my fiancé, my future husband," Young told E! News earlier this week. "I will be Mrs. El Moussa, so this is my name. And it is a special thing that we do around the house: Daddy is the boss, I'm the queen of the house. We do it with the kids." Young, who wound up deleting the photo of the tattoo, said the two jokingly refer to each other as "Mr. El Moussa" and "Mrs. El Moussa." "It's something cute we do around the house," Young said.