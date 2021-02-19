Christina Haack (Formerly Anstead) Tries on Wedding Dress Amid Ant Anstead Divorce

✖

Christina Haack (formerly Anstead) is having fun wedding planning with her best friend and publicist Cassie Zebisch after announcing Wednesday that she had dropped ex-husband Ant Anstead's last name and returned to her maiden name. The Flip or Flop star seemed to be enjoying the change as she smiled throughout videos with her friends at the bridal salon, even trying on a stunning gown herself.

"Playing dress up with my fav @waltercollection," she captioned the video, set to Eminem and Skylar Gray's "Black Magic." Zebisch's own Instagram Stories showed Haack by her side all throughout the day of planning, which included a trip to the florist and a meeting with the planner as well. Haack had a stunning backyard wedding of her own in December 2018, but announced in September that she and the Wheeler Dealers host had decided to split. In November, the Christina on the Coast star filed for divorce and joint legal and physical custody of their son Hudson London, now 1. Haack is also mom to son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10, with ex-husband current HGTV co-star Tarek El Moussa.

(Photo: Christina Haack)

Wednesday, Haack shared with her Instagram followers that she had decided to go back to her maiden name, even changing her handle to @christinahaack. The choice was made in honor of her late grandmother, Mildred "Biddy" Haack, she shared, adding an old photo to illustrate her story. "She was always real in a world of so many fakes. I spent the summers on my family's farm and we would stay up all night talking. She's the only person I've ever really trusted with my life," Haack wrote. "She loved me hard and always let me know I could achieve anything I wanted to. She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is. I miss her every single day."

Haack spent her first Valentine's Day since her divorce spending time with her two older kids and some friends on the ski slopes, as Anstead took to the beach with Hudson. "And now these three remain; Faith/ Hope/ Love/ But the greatest of these is love. Happy valentine..." he wrote on Instagram alongside a mural he seemingly saw on his trip.

Haack, for her part, shared a quote on her Instagram Story by Lewis Howes: "Heal your past. Love yourself for how far you've come. And live in gratitude for how much you have. It's important to work hard and become the best version of yourself. But having fun, being kind to others and loving yourself is what it comes down to. Always remember that," the message read.