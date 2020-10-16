Heather Rae Young: What to Know About Tarek El Moussa's Fiancee

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa is engaged to Heather Rae Young, a real estate agent featured on Netflix's Selling Sunset series. The two started dating in July 2019 and got engaged a year later. This will be El Moussa's second marriage after he was previously married to his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead. He shares two children with Anstead, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. While El Moussa, 39, continues to work with Anstead professionally, he has publicly hoped to work with Young, 33, on television. In a September interview with TMZ, El Moussa said it would be great to work with Young on a show "in the future," even though his relationship with his other co-star, Anstead, ended in divorce. El Moussa noted the two go to work together, so she "might as well" film with him. In another interview in October, El Moussa said the couple "Would really like" to do a show together. "I'm in real estate, construction, design, she's in real estate," El Moussa told E! News. "So I feel like it's the perfect combination." Although Young might seem like a newcomer to Selling Sunset fans, she has been in the entertainment world for a decade. The Anaheim, California native started as a model and worked in a handful of movies before becoming a realtor. Here is a look at what you need to know about Young.

Young was a Playboy Playmate View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae Young (@heatherraeyoung) on Aug 30, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT Young's first taste of success came in February 2010, when she was named Playboy's Playmate of the month. According to her Playboy profile, Young grew up in Running Springs, California, and had an idyllic childhood. She always dreamed of becoming a model, so she went to a casting call at the Playboy Mansion in 2008. "I'm so thrilled to be representing the love month because I have tons of love in my life," she told the magazine in 2010. "I loved PLAYBOY when I was growing up in those mountains, and now look at me: I'm Miss February! Unbelievable."

Young appeared in a handful of movies before becoming a realtor View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae Young (@heatherraeyoung) on Sep 16, 2020 at 2:16pm PDT After Young appeared in Playboy, she branched out to acting. She had a small role in a 2010 episode of Fox's 'Til Death, starring Brad Garrett. She later appeared in Christmas in Compton (2012), Mafia (2012), The Internship (2013) and Love in the Time of Monsters (2014), according to her IMDb profile. In 2019, she appeared in The Malibu Tapes, written and directed by Scott Slone.

Young joined The Oppenheim Group in 2015 and sold her first house within three months of getting her license In August, Chrissy Teigen criticized Selling Sunset, publicly wondering if any of the show's stars were real estate agents. This gave Young the opportunity to defend her record during an appearance on KTLA on Aug. 25. Young said she earned a real estate license in 2014 and joined The Oppenheim Group, the real estate agency at the center of the series in 2015. "I sold my first house within three months of having my license. It was a $7.2 million house. A week later, I sold a $1.5 million condo and you can look up the proof," Young said, reports E! News. "You can come to our office and visit us. We've all been in the office for years and years and known each other for almost six years. Maybe because she doesn't know us doesn't mean we're not real real estate agents."

Young calls herself a 'bonus mom' for El Moussa's kids View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae Young (@heatherraeyoung) on Sep 23, 2020 at 2:13pm PDT After their engagement, Young told the Today Show she was "taking care" of El Moussa, whom she compared to a "big child." She also called herself a "bonus mom" for El Moussa's two children with Anstead. Young felt it was important to build a strong relationship with El Moussa's children at the beginning of their relationship. Young also confirmed El Moussa can be filmed on Selling Sunset now, and HGTV did film their engagement. "I get chills because you build this relationship with the children and I've now been around Tarek's kids for a year," Young explained in August. "And I was close with them from day one, especially his daughter. We've built this friendship and this bond. And if all of a sudden I was ripped out of their lives, it would be a really difficult situation. So I do understand what [Selling Sunset co-star Amanza Smith] was talking about with protecting the children. And they're first, no matter what. Always." prevnext