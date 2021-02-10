Heather Rae Young Tattooed Tarek El Moussa's Name on Her Rear

✖

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young got a very interesting tattoo recently in honor of her fiancé, Tarek El Moussa. On Monday, Young revealed on Instagram that she got a tattoo on her backside as a Valentine's Day gift for El Moussa. Young and El Moussa have been dating since July 2019. They got engaged the following July to coincide with their one-year anniversary.

Young posted a photo on Instagram of her new ink (although, she has since deleted the post). Her post included a peek at her engagement ring and a close-up shot of the tattoo on her backside, which reads, "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" in cursive. In her caption for the post, the Netflix personality noted that this ink serves as a present for her fiancé in honor of the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday. She wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day Mr. El Moussa @therealtarekelmoussa. I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever."

Heather Rae Young Gets a 'Mr. El Moussa' Butt Tattoo as Valentine's Day Gift for Fiancé Tarek​ https://t.co/Ho5g6yFkfS — People (@people) February 9, 2021

According to PEOPLE, Young teased that she would be getting a new tattoo on her Instagram Story. She told her followers that she was "up in L.A." to get a "big surprise for [her] fiancé." The Selling Sunset star added, "It's a special Valentine's present for him, I'm really excited and I can't wait to show you guys." El Moussa seemed to appreciate his fiancée's gift, as he commented on her photo with, "Forever and ever and ever," along with a slew of red heart emojis.

As previously mentioned, this news comes several months after the pair announced their engagement. El Moussa reportedly popped the question to Young while they were on a getaway to Catalina Island, California. PEOPLE reported that the two traveled to the location on a boat, which is one of their favorite things to do. El Moussa even told the outlet that Catalina Island is a "special place" for them and that they "love to be on a boat together." The HGTV personality also explained why he chose an eight carat, colorless, emerald-cut diamond for the engagement ring. He said, "The diamond is perfect all the way around, just like Heather. I also picked this ring because 8 is a lucky number.”