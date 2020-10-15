'Flip or Flop' Star Tarek El Moussa Doubles Down on Desire to Host Show Alongside Fiancee Heather Rae Young

✖

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa still hopes to star in a new series alongside his fiancee, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. El Moussa, who still stars in Flip or Flop with ex-wife Christina Anstead, began floating the idea of a show with Young last month. Young, 32, and El Moussa, 39, got engaged in July after a year of dating.

During a chat with E! News, El Moussa recalled telling Young Selling Sunset would be a big hit. "She said, 'How do you know?' I said, 'Well, I've been in TV for like 900 years and it's a great show,'" El Moussa recalled. "I just love being there supporting her and helping her, and obviously I have a lot of experience so we have a lot of fun working together." This led El Moussa to predict the two would do a show together in the future, especially since the two are in the same world professionally.

"I think that's something we would really like to do. We're best friends. We're together all the time," he said. "I'm in real estate, construction, design, she's in real estate. So I feel like it's the perfect combination." However, it could be a long time before they are seen on TV together. Even if they do plan on making a show together, they are "leaning towards not filing" their wedding, which could happen in May or October 2021, he told E! News.

Back in September, El Moussa told TMZ he was interested in working with Young on a show "in the future." Even though the TMZ hosts reminded him that his relationship with Anstead ended in divorce, El Moussa shrugged off that concern and said their relationship could survive the show. He noted the two go to work together so Young "might as well" film with him.

El Moussa and Anstead will be seen together on Flip or Flop's new season, which starts Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. The former couple split in 2016 and finalized their divorce two years later. They are parents to daughter Taylor and son Brayden. After the break-up, Anstead married British TV host Ant Anstead, but they announced plans to divorce last month after less than two years of marriage. El Moussa said he and Anstead "get along fine" and are "coworkers at this point." He also told E! News the two are "scrambling to finish episodes" because they "ran out of time" due to the coronavirus pandemic.