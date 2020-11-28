Tarek El Moussa's Fiancee Heather Rae Young Opens up About Co-Parenting With Christina Anstead

✖

Tarek El Moussa shares two children with ex-wife Christina Anstead, and El Moussa is now engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. Speaking to Life & Style, Young opened up about co-parenting with the Flip or Flop star, sharing that working together for the benefit of El Moussa and Anstead's kids, 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden, is "going great."

"Everything is going great. Everything is for the kids," she said. "We have really good communication. The kids are in school so it’s just coordinating pick-ups and drop-offs so it’s been really good spending a lot more quality time with the kids." Young noted that she and El Moussa have not gotten involved in regards to Anstead's recent split from Ant Anstead, who she married in December 2018.

"You know, we support her when it comes to co-parenting and communicating but that’s about it," Young said. "We don’t mix our lives with hers. We’re supportive for the kids and that’s really it."

On Thursday, Young posted a photo with El Moussa, Taylor and Brayden to celebrate Thanksgiving. "I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving," she wrote. "I didn’t get to see my family this year but I’m so thankful to my incredible, thoughtful, loving fiancé [Tarek El Moussa] & my new family who I adore beyond words, they have made me feel welcome and loved from day 1." "Thankful for you," El Moussa commented.

Young told Life & Style that she and El Moussa will be with Taylor and Brayden on Christmas Day this year. "We’ll probably do something with Tarek’s family and hopefully my parents will be able to be there too, and hopefully my family can join us then," she said.

The reality star also opened up about her future step-children and shared how Taylor is a lot "like Tarek's twin." Young continued: "They’re best friends and have the same personality. Brayden is becoming more like Tarek, as well. They’re both so intelligent and have amazing personalities. Brayden’s a little bit more shy still but he’s starting to get better about that. They’re both playing soccer right now. They’re playing sports right now."

In October, Young shared on Instagram that it has been "crazy" watching Brayden grow up. "Okay how darn cute is this boy??" she captioned a selfie of the two together. "It’s been so crazy watching him grow up in front of my eyes. It truly amazes me. So curious about life. When I first met him he was 3 barely talking & a toddler and now he’s such a big boy!"