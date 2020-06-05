Scott Disick's Reputation Reportedly 'At Risk' Following His Split with Sofia Richie

✖

Scott Disick's break-up with Sofia Richie could put his reputation at risk. Disick and Richie broke up after almost three years together late last month, following his brief time at a Colorado rehab center. A source close to the former couple said the relationship "ran its course," and Disick's close relationship with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian played a role.

Despite the age gap between Disik, 37, and Richie, 21, celebrity brand expert Eric Schiffer told InTouch Weekly Disick's image benefitted "from the grounding given by Sofia and his relationship with her." Now, Disick might be thought of as an "out-of-touch substance abuser," Schiffer said. As for Richie, Schiffer said the daughter of living music legend Lionel Richie should "step into her own light" now that she might be outside the Kardashian sphere of influence.

"Sofia soars without Scott and will see a multimillionaire dollar modeling and acting career catapult from her freedom," Schiffer predicted. He told InTouch Richie should "stay silent" if Disick goes through a period of "self-destruction." He does not believe Richie and Disick will maintain a close relationship after their split.

Back in early May, Disick checked into All Points North Lodge in Colorado, reportedly after he started using alcohol and cocaine during the coronavirus lockdown. However, he left the facility after a photo of him there leaked in the Daily Mail. Disick's attorney, Marty Singer, confirmed he was at the facility, but said he did not suffer a relapse. Instead, Singer said Disick continues to struggle with the deaths of his parents. Disick previously went to rehab for alcohol addiction in 2015 and 2017.

Following the rehab stint, rumors began swirling that Richie and Disick broke up. She was spotted in Los Angeles, hanging out with friends and without Disick. Multiple sources said Richie was "very supportive" of Disick's struggles, but sources told TMZ that "people seem to think" Richie was dating a new mystery man. Last week, sources told Page Six the relationship just "ran its course."

"Scott had gone back to his old ways, and Sofia got fed up," a source told Page Six. "Kourtney didn’t make it easy for her, and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long." Disick and Kardashian were together for almost a decade before their split in 2015. The two have remained close ever since, as they are parents to three young children, Mason, 10; Penelope, 7; and Reign, 5.