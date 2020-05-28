Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Contributed to Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's Breakup

✖

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's break up may have had more to do with Kourtney Kardashian than people might expect. After news broke Wednesday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians couple had split after three years together, a source close to the couple told Page Six the relationship "ran its course" before being compounded by issues like the reality star's recent stay in rehab to address "past traumas" and his co-parenting relationship with Kardashian.

"Scott had gone back to his old ways, and Sofia got fed up," the source told the outlet Thursday. They added of Kardashian's role in the split, "Kourtney didn’t make it easy for her, and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long."

This comes in contrast to the blended family dynamic fans of KUWTK have watched develop both on screen and on social media. In a June 2019 episode of the E! reality show, Kardashian defended going on trips with both her ex and his new girlfriend "totally not awkward," saying of Richie, "She's easy to be around. She's not causing [drama]."

"The trip was really fun and easy," she added in a confession of the trio's decision to vacation together with the three kids on multiple occasions. "I know we don't have to travel together, and I don't think we'll take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward. I feel like we are doing our best to make everything feel super normal for the kids."

Earlier this month, Disick was revealed to have sought help at a Colorado rehab facility when photos from within the facility were leaked by The Daily Mail. At the time, Disick's lawyer, Marty Singer, denied the Flip It Like Disick star was addressing substance problems and vowed to seek legal action against the facility for a violation of privacy.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," Singer said in a statement.

Last week, a source close to the former couple told Us Weekly that the pair were "on a break until Scott straightens himself out more." While they assured Disick is in "an OK place right now," the source said he was "trying to get better and focus on work" before he could "prove himself" to Richie.