Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reportedly Split After Nearly 3 Years Dating

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reportedly decided to split after nearly three years of dating, Us Weekly reported Wednesday, just weeks after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to seek help for "past traumas" at a Colorado rehab center. News of the breakup comes just after Disick celebrated his 37th birthday with ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three children in Lake Powell, Utah, but Richie did not appear to be along on the family trip.

Last week, a source close to the former couple told Us that the pair were "on a break until Scott straightens himself out more." The source reassured people that Disick is in "an OK place right now," but said he is "trying to get better and focus on work" before he can "prove himself" to Richie. The source previously said that Richie had "noticed a change" in her boyfriend before he sought help in rehab, at which point he decided to seek emotional help for himself and their relationship.

News of Disick's rehab stay first broke when The Daily Mail published photos of him leaked from within the facility, claiming he was seeking help for substance abuse. Disick's lawyer, Marty Singer, denied that the reality star was addressing substance problems and vowed to seek legal action against the facility for a violation of privacy.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," his lawyer said after Disick immediately left the facility.

Following his return home after the brief stint in treatment, a source close to the couple told E! News that Richie was vowing to stay with her boyfriend "every step of the way" as he worked out his issues. The source claimed the two had a "solid relationship," and that Richie wouldn't leave Disick while he was in such a "vulnerable state."

"They have been through a lot together and Sofia has seen Scott go through very rough patches with his mental state over the years," the source explained. "She was very proud of him when he agreed to get help and expressed that she would be there for him through every step of the way."