Scott Disick Reportedly Checks Himself Into Rehab for Cocaine, Alcohol Abuse While Quarantined

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick is reportedly taking a major step in developing a healthy lifestyle. On Monday, the Daily Mail reported that Disick checked himself into a Colorado rehab center for alleged alcohol and cocaine abuse. The publication alleged that the reality star has been having a difficult time amidst this quarantine period. They also reported that he is still struggling to deal with the loss of both of his parents, who died months apart several years ago.

The Daily Mail reported that Disick checked himself into the All Points North Lodge in Colorado last Tuesday. He has reportedly been drinking heavily and taking cocaine while under lockdown amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Once the TV personality arrived at the Colorado location, he was placed under quarantine in his private suite. The outlet noted that he had to introduce himself to others at the treatment center via a Zoom call. He was reportedly able to join other patients in person on Friday.

"He said he's having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he's also having trouble with his children and he's been taking cocaine and drinking a lot," a source claimed to the Daily Mail. "He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic. He told staff he didn't want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy." The Daily Mail noted that this isn't the first time that Disick has been to rehab. The publication reported that he has previously been in treatment for alleged alcohol and drug issues in 2015 and 2017.

Disick, who shares three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian has been vocal about struggling with his parents' deaths. On the most recent episode of KUWTK, which aired on Thursday, he even opened up about how much he has struggled with losing his parents, Jeff and Bonnie Disick. He noted that it's especially hard to deal with it now as his kids are old enough to ask about them. Bonnie passed away in October 2013 after a long illness. His father passed away in January 2014. He said in the episode, "Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about, It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them."