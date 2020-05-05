Scott Disick: Rehab Issues Statement After Employee Allegedly Leaks 'KUWTK' Star's Check-In

✖

Just hours after it was reported that Scott Disick checked himself into rehab, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was then said to have checked himself out. On top of that, he's alleged to have threatened a lawsuit after personal information on why he entered in the first place was released, alongside photos. Now, the President of All Points North Lodge in Colorado is speaking out.

"My team and I are aware of the information publicized on May 4, 2020, by the Daily Mail and other media sources regarding All Points North (APN) Lodge, the protection of our clients' personal and confidential information is of the utmost importance to us," Noah Nordheimer, President and CEO of All Points Lodge told Us Weekly. "It is APN's strict policy to not publicly disclose patient-specific information, including whether or not a particular client is or was being treated at our facility, or has inquired about our. If it were determined that any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all legal action available against that individual, including cooperating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities."

It was first reported by the outlet that Disick was checking himself in for alcohol and cocaine abuse after struggling with the lockdown that's come with the coronavirus pandemic. They also reported that he's been struggling with the sudden loss of his parents, Bonnie Disick and Jeffrey Disick, who passed just months apart several years back. "He said he's having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he's also having trouble with his children and he's been taking cocaine and drinking a lot," a source claimed. "He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic. He told staff he didn't want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy."

Following the headlines that revealed where Disick was, he reportedly checked himself out and his lawyer, Marty Singer, revealed to TMZ that he was not in rehab for drug abuse or alcohol problems. "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas."