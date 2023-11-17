Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles' Cause of Death Confirmed

Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, had alcohol in his system at the time of his fatal motorcycle crash, according to the medical examiner's report obtained Thursday by TMZ. The 29-year-old former hockey player's BAC was estimated to be at about 0.124 – well over the legal limit – when he ran through a stop sign north of Nashville early in the morning on Sept. 23, crashing into the driver's side of a BMW.

The medical examiner noted multiple broken bones and bruising of the brain during their investigation, resulting in the cause of death being ruled as accidental due to multiple blunt traumatic injuries. The driver of the BMW was not injured in the crash, but Kerdiles was rushed to the hospital following the collision, passing away during transit.

Chrisley paid tribute to her ex, whom she dated on and off for six years before ultimately ending their engagement in September 2020, on her Instagram at the time. "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today..." the Chrisley Knows Best alum wrote at the time. "I miss and love you. I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you.' Please send me a sign that you're ok... maybe it'll be thru a ham and cheese crepe.. Or pasta with white sauce... or maybe even your favorite carrot cake. We loved hard...and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."

The 26-year-old daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley later addressed Kerdiles' death on her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. "Nic and I were in each other's lives for six years, we were engaged and there were so many great memories and at the end of the day, Nic made a huge impact on my life and he left such a mark on this world," she said during an October episode. "I cannot tell you how many people have reached out and told me stories about how Nic had impacted their life."

She ended her tribute with a lesson listeners could take from Kerdiles. "If his passing teaches us anything, I think it's to love and love hard and to treat people with so much love and kindness because that's exactly what he did," Chrisley noted. "So Nic, I love you, you'll be missed and you left a mark."