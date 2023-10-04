Savannah Chrisley Addresses Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Death on Her Podcast

Savannah Chrisley is paying tribute to her late ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles following his death at age 29 last month in a motorcycle accident. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 26, opened the newest episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast with a message about her ex, whom she dated on and off for six years before ultimately ending their engagement in September 2020.

At the start of Tuesday's episode, titled "This Sh*t Ain't Easy," Chrisley noted that the episode was filmed weeks before Kerdiles' passing and contained a mention of her current relationship with Robert Shiver. "In this episode I do mention my current relationship," she said. "We took a break last week, we didn't air anything. That was because I wanted to respect Nic, his family, just everyone involved and everyone that's hurting with his passing right now."

Chrisley continued that despite making reference to her current relationship, she is mourning the loss of her ex-fiancé, who "meant the absolute world" to her. "I do speak about my current relationship, but I'm also mourning the loss of someone who meant the absolute world to me," she explained. "Nic and I were in each other's lives for six years, we were engaged and there were so many great memories and at the end of the day, Nic made a huge impact on my life and he left such a mark on this world." The Growing Up Chrisley star added, "I cannot tell you how many people have reached out and told me stories about how Nic had impacted their life."

She ended her tribute with a message about the lesson listeners could take from Kerdiles. "If his passing teaches us anything, I think it's to love and love hard and to treat people with so much love and kindness because that's exactly what he did. So Nic, I love you, you'll be missed and you left a mark," she said. The former hockey player died in a motorcycle crash just after 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 after reportedly running a stop sign and crashing his motorcycle into the driver's side of a BMW, according to WKRN. Police indicated that neither the driver of the BMW nor Kerdiles showed signs of impairment. Kerdiles was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.