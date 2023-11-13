Savannah Chrisley's Father Todd Refuses to Meet New Boyfriend Robert Shiver

Todd Chrisley won't meet Savannah Chrisley's new boyfriend, Robert Shiver. The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch, 54, is "very against" coming face-to-face with his daughter's new love interest while he and wife Julie Chrisley serve out a combined 15-year sentence in prison on tax evasion and fraud charges, Savannah confessed to Entertainment Tonight.

"You know, Dad is very against it just because, 'He's not gonna see me in this atmosphere and this environment,' and I feel like it's more a male pride type of thing," the 26-year-old Chrisley daughter told the outlet. Meanwhile, mom Julie is "very much all for it," Savannah revealed, "'cause she's like, 'Hey, if y'all are gonna end up together I need to meet him.'"

The Growing Up Chrisley star has "obviously" sent her mom photos with her new beau and told her "all the stories," which has the incarcerated reality personality "vicariously living through" her daughter. "So, he definitely will meet Mom, for sure," she continued. "Who knows about Dad, but like I said, hopefully things go in our favor and they'll be home sooner than later."

Savannah revealed that since her dad reported to prison in January, she's missed talking to her dad about her dating life. "Anyone I've ever dated, he and I have spoken about, like, I've told him everything," she shared. "So, I long for those conversations – to have them, to tell him all the amazing things that are happening within my relationship and how awesome Robert is and how he's responded to certain situations; how he has responded to situations in my life is something I've always wanted ... we both are very similar, so that's a thing I feel, like, he's the male version of me."

Savannah made her relationship with Shiver Instagram official on Nov. 4, sharing photos of the two cuddled up and kissing on social media. "Sometimes... it just works," she wrote in the caption alongside a heart emoji. The former pageant queen previously revealed in September that she and Shiver were dating. While the public response the two have gotten has been mostly positive, Savannah told ET that she's been getting some "flak" regarding Shiver's current situation, as he is currently still married to his estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver, who allegedly plotted to kill him via a hitman after he filed for divorce in April.

"Everything that's going on in his life, it could last years, you know? I'm like, 'Hey, he had filed for divorce.' Like, I get it, yeah, I would love it if he was legally divorced but like, what's he supposed to do? Wait two or three years in order to move on?" Savannah explained. "That's the tough part, just hearing all the flak that's coming my way."