Savannah Chrisley Says Nic Kerdiles Has Sent Her Signs Since His Death

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about the loss of her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles and the impact his life has had upon her. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how she's coping after the former hockey player, whom she dated on and off for six years before ending their engagement in September 2020, was killed last month in a motorcycle accident at age 29.

"I'm OK. It's been such a really sad, unfortunate situation that's tough to navigate," she told the outlet. "This is the first real loss I've ever had to [face]. I was young when my grandfather passed away, so in my adult life this is the first real loss that I've had." Kerdiles' passing is "confusing" and "sad" with "anger and tears and all the things" that come alongside loss.

Chrisley asked on Instagram for Kerdiles to "send me a sign that you're OK" following his death, and the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star revealed that "Nic's given me some signs" since then. "I just know that he would want everyone to live life to the fullest, because that's exactly what he did," she continued. "He's just an amazing human being. You have to remember those things for sure."

The former pageant queen paid tribute to Kerdiles immediately after his death on social media, writing in part, "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today... I miss and love you. I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you.'" She continued, "We loved hard...and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."

Chrisley also opened up about her relationship with Kerdiles on her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast earlier this month. "Nic and I were in each other's lives for six years, we were engaged and there were so many great memories and at the end of the day, Nic made a huge impact on my life and he left such a mark on this world," the Growing Up Chrisley star said. "I cannot tell you how many people have reached out and told me stories about how Nic had impacted their life." She added, "If his passing teaches us anything, I think it's to love and love hard and to treat people with so much love and kindness because that's exactly what he did. So Nic, I love you, you'll be missed and you left a mark."